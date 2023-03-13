RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — After more than a year, a third arrest has been made in the deadly shooting of a teenager in Hoke County last year, officials said Monday.

Joshua Demetrius Crooks Jr., 18, was found dead after the shooting on Feb. 23, 2022, in the 2600 block of Lindsay Road in the Rockfish community near Raeford, authorities said.

At the scene they also found an 18-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

A woman and man were arrested and charged with murder in June, the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said.

Now, a juvenile, whose name was not released, has been charged in the case.

The juvenile was taken into custody in Fayetteville without incident, deputies said Monday.

The youth is charged with first-degree murder, two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

On June 8, the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said Nyana Finesse Lilly, 18, was arrested without incident with help from U.S. Marshals, and Army Criminal Investigation Division in connection with the shooting.

Later in June, the sheriff’s office said Kevin Elijah-Simeon Chapel, also 18, was arrested with the help of the Army Criminal Investigation Division, Fort Jackson Military Police, and Richland County Sheriff’s Office.

They are both charged with first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and robbery with a deadly weapon.