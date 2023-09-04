FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Anyone under the age of 18 in Fayetteville could be subject to a city-wide curfew in the near future.

In its Tuesday meeting, the Fayetteville City Council will consider an ordinance called the Youth Protection Ordinance. If approved, the ordinance would make it unlawful for young people aged 16 and 17 to be in any public place or any public establishment from midnight-5 a.m. on weekdays and 1-5 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

For any youth under the age of 16, the curfew would be from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.

According to the ordinance, it was drafted in an attempt to “protect juveniles from victimization and exposure to criminal activity” with the curfew being the main tactic to achieve that. Further, the authors of the ordinance said it is intended to help “reinforce and promote the role of the parent in raising and guiding children.”

Outside of the curfew times, the ordinance would also crack down on students with out-of-school suspensions and parents who knowingly allow their children to not obey the ordinance.

Anyone under 18 who has been suspended from school or who “failed to attend school for any reason” would also not be able to be in any public place or any public establishment in Fayetteville from the hours of 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on any school day.

Parents can even be violators of the ordinance if they “knowingly permit, or by insufficient control” allow their child under 18 to remain on the premises of any public place in the city during the restricted hours.

“This requirement is intended to hold a neglectful or careless parent up to a reasonable community standard of parental responsibility,” the ordinance says.

Owners and operators of public establishments can also be found to have “committed an offense” if they knowingly allow a person under the age of 18 to remain there past the curfew.

The key to all of the above rules is that they apply if the young person is unaccompanied.

There are a total of 10 exceptions to the ordinance, including if the juvenile or minor is accompanied by their parent or guardian and if they are reacting to an emergency. In addition to the full list of 10 exceptions, there’s also a possibility a special permit could be approved after submitting an application for review by Fayetteville Chief of Police Kemberle Braden.

If approved by the city council Tuesday, the ordinance would allow for enforcement and penalties. This could mean a young person is adjudicated as delinquent or that they may face a fine of no more than $100 and even imprisonment at the discretion of a court.