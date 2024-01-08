RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Heavy rainfall and potentially dangerous wind gusts are the reason students across several school districts will be sent home early on Tuesday—or may not go into the classroom at all.

Cumberland County Schools

In an announcement to families Monday, Cumberland County Schools said students would be released two hours early. This will apply to all schools and district offices out of an abundance of caution.

The “Prime Time Before & After School” program will still remain open on Tuesday, however, and will remain open two hours after the release time at each school site.

All athletic events and after-school activities scheduled for Tuesday are canceled or rescheduled.

Harnett County Schools

Due to potential inclement weather, Harnett County Schools will operate on an asynchronous remote learning schedule on Tuesday, with a telework day for staff members.

All extracurricular activities for Tuesday are canceled.

Lee County Schools

In Lee County, district leaders have opted to make the day a remote learning day for students. Teachers have provided assignments for students to complete from home, the school system said. All after-school activities are postponed.

Warren County Schools

Students in Warren County will be dismissed at noon on Tuesday. All after school activities are canceled as well, but the Board of Education meeting will continue as scheduled at 6 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for more school district updates.