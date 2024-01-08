FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A woman is wanted after multiple crimes according to Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office is now asking for the public’s help.

Madeline Alexis Cashwell was last seen around the Fayetteville/Harnett County area, including Hope Mills and Sanford.

According to the sheriff’s office, Cashwell is wanted for the following:

Breaking and entering

Assault with a deadly weapon

Communicating threats

Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is asking if anyone has any information to contact them at 910-677-5490. To give a tip anonymously, contact 910-483-8477.