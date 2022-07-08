RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman in Fayetteville is the first winner of a new lottery game.

Laura Nelson won the $200,000 prize from a $5 Hot 5’s scratch-off ticket, according to a release.

She bought it from the One Stop Shop on Strickland Bride Road in Fayetteville.

The release says the stopped by the lottery headquarters Thursday to claim her prize.

After state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $142,021.

The new game, Hot 5’s, started in early July with five top prizes of $200,000. The remaining four have yet to be claimed.