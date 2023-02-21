ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – The man wanted in the deadly shooting outside Cummins Engine Plant waited for the victim to get off work before opening fire two weeks ago, the Nash County Sheriff’s Office said on Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office said following its investigation that Nikita Hatch, 34, “was stationary outside near the entrance of Cummins waiting for [Quentin] McNair to get off work on the day of the shooting. As McNair left work, Hatch blocked his vehicle in the roadway, and began shooting at McNair” on the night of Feb. 7.

Nash County Sheriff’s Office Major Eddie Moore said McNair was able to return fire, and did strike Hatch, but eventually died on the scene of the shooting.

This explains why one person remained at the plant following the shooting, as CBS 17 previously reported.

The investigation revealed McNair and Hatch had previous arguments on social media for unknown reasons.

Tuesday’s information confirms the sheriff’s office preliminary investigation, and tweet from the night of the shooting of “it seems that the two parties know each other, so this appears to be an isolated incident.”

Additionally, Hatch was transported to a nearby hospital after traveling down into Battleboro after the shooting. Moore said he was only released Tuesday — and right into custody in the Nash County Detention Center.

Hatch has been charged with first-degree murder and is held under no bond. His first court appearance is on Wednesday.

Mariah Ellis contributed to this article.