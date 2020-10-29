‘Cyber incident’ takes out email, phones, network for Chatham County government

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A “cyber incident” took down network, email, and phone services for Chatham County government officials Wednesday, a news release said.

County network, email, and phone services were “inoperable for an undetermined amount of time,” a statement from county manager Dan LaMontagne said.

Authorities are working to “identify the extent of the incident,” the release said.

The incident didn’t affect Chatham County’s 911 services or early voting, the statement said.