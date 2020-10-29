PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A “cyber incident” took down network, email, and phone services for Chatham County government officials Wednesday, a news release said.
County network, email, and phone services were “inoperable for an undetermined amount of time,” a statement from county manager Dan LaMontagne said.
Authorities are working to “identify the extent of the incident,” the release said.
The incident didn’t affect Chatham County’s 911 services or early voting, the statement said.
On October 28, 2020, Chatham County government identified a cyber incident that resulted in its network, email and office phones being inoperable for an undetermined amount of time. Chatham County immediately notified authorities and continues to identify the extent of the incident.
Chatham County 911 communications were not impacted and continue to operate without issue. Chatham County early voting also was not affected in this incident.
We are working with law enforcement and support agencies so we can recover from this incident as soon as possible. Our priority is to restore our systems in a secure manner and maintain the provision of critical services.
More information will be shared as it becomes available.Chatham County Manager Dan LaMontagne
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Federal inmate dies by suicide in custody at Wake County jail
- Deadly crashes up across NC despite reduced traffic during pandemic
- ‘Cyber incident’ takes out email, phones, network for Chatham County government
- Supreme Court allowing NC absentee ballots to be received and counted up to 9 days after election
- Group of Lumbee Tribe members pen letter endorsing Joe Biden for president