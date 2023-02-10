WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wilson man has been charged with nine counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

The arrest came from a cyber tip given to Wilson police about flagged child pornography content on April 22, 2022, police said.

Wilson officers obtained a search warrant for the flagged accounts and identified the user as Piccolo, police said.

During the investigation, photographs and videos of child pornography were located and seized by the officers, according to police.

Piccolo was released on a $20,000 unsecured bond.