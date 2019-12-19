DA clears ex-Vance County deputy of 2nd manhandling incident after surveillance video surfaces

HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) – The Vance County District Attorney said the sheriff’s office has assigned an investigator to review a second incident at Vance County Middle School that occurred the same day video shows a former school resource officer slamming a student to the ground.

District Attorney Mike Waters said he reviewed the surveillance video on Thursday. That video has not been made public.

It happened a few hours before Waters said former SRO Warren Durham assaulted an 11-year-old boy.

In the video Waters reviewed, he said it showed Waters did not touch the 12-year-old girl who says she was injured earlier in the day.

“What it does unequivocally demonstrate is that the school resource officer that is charged in the incident did not have any physical contact with the student in this case,” he said. “It does show contact between the student and the assistant principal.”

Miktazza Wynn said she was thrown against the lockers, causing a dislocated shoulder and whiplash. She told CBS 17 she talked back to the officer but then the situation escalated. She said an assistant principal came up to her.

“And then that’s when they started both getting in my face. I’m at the wall, they started getting in my face,” she said.

Her mother, Roslyn Wynn, said she saw the surveillance video as well on Wednesday. She says she was instructed not to bring her cell phone in with her and was not able to record it.

“How could you stand here and watch this assault go on and nobody reporting it?” she asked. “She loved school. How dare you take that away from my daughter! She don’t [sic] want to go to school. And, it’s hard because my daughter loves school!”

Wynn’s daughter was suspended following the incident last week. When she met with the superintendent this week, she said he told her that suspension was lifted and he offered resources for her daughter to receive counseling.

CBS 17 has contacted Vance County Schools to find out the employment status of the assistant principal but we have not received a response.

Waters said the State Bureau of Investigation was involved in the case involving the former SRO because it was a use of force case. The SBI does not have a role in this investigation, he said.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now