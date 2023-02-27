RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Four people, including a father and son, were arrested after authorities executed a narcotics search warrant on a Hoke County resident on Friday.

The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit served the warrant on a residence in the 100 block of Mix Trail, about 15 miles west of Fayetteville. The warrant was obtained after detectives completed a lengthy investigation of illegal narcotics being sold at the residence, the sheriff’s office said.

During the search of the residence and vehicles, deputies found suspected methamphetamine, crack cocaine, fentanyl, Xanax, marijuana, and several items of drug paraphernalia used for both selling and taking illegal drugs, according to the sheriff’s office.

At the conclusion of the search, four suspects were arrested and transported to the Hoke County Detention Center:

Tyler Lamar Rojas was charged with possessing with intent to sell/deliver methamphetamine, possessing with intent to sell/deliver a schedule IV controlled substance, and possessing drug paraphernalia. He was also served with an outstanding warrant out of Cumberland County for unrelated charges.

David Joseph Callahan Sr. was charged with possessing with intent to sell/deliver a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of cocaine, felony maintaining a dwelling/vehicle/place for selling controlled substances, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

David Joseph Callahan Jr. was arrested and charged with simple possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Amber Juanita Brownlow was arrested and charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.

Rojas and Callahan Sr. each received $50,000 secured bond. Brownlow was held on a $5,000 secured bond, and Callahan Jr. was held on a $1,000 secured bond.