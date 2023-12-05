ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A father and son drug felon duo who had a Mercedes-Benz S-class sedan and $8,000 in cash seized during a raid last year have now pleaded guilty on various charges, officials said.

A search warrant was executed Aug 5, 2022, at a house in the 1500 block of Carolina Rest Home Road just south of Roanoke Rapids, according to a news release from the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.

Mercedes Benz S550 that was seized during a raid last year. Photo from the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.

A “lengthy investigation” revealed drugs were being sold and stored at the home, a news release said. The suspects — convicted felons — also “possessed firearms” which is illegal, the news release said.

During the search, deputies said they found both men were in possession of cocaine, 220 fentanyl pills, MDMA (Ecstasy), marijuana, several guns and money related to the sale of narcotics.

Guns and ammo seized during a raid last year. Photo from the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.

Elijah Tyler Thorne, 25, and Jimmie Lee Thorne Jr., 66, both of Roanoke Rapids were arrested, deputies said.

Deputies said they seized a 2008 Mercedes Benz S550, a PlayStation 5, an Xbox gaming console, and about $8,000 in cash to pay taxes on “unauthorized substances” levied by the North Carolina Department of Revenue.

Elijah Tyler Thorne and his dad Jimmie Lee Thorne Jr. Photo from the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.

At the time of the bust, Elijah Thorne was on probation for a 2019 conviction for possession of Schedule I controlled substances and a 2020 conviction for common law robbery, according to records. He also has a 2021 conviction for misdemeanor assault by pointing a gun.

Records show Jimmie Thorne has a felony conviction from 1997 for possession of cocaine from Mecklenburg County. Reports also list convictions for assault on a female, resist, obstruct, delay and communicating threats, the news release said.

Drugs and about $8,000 seized during the raid. Photo from the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.

The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that the Thornes pleaded guilty last month to charges on which they were indicted. Their sentencing is planned for next month, Halifax County deputies said.

Following the raid last year, both men faced the following charges:

Trafficking Schedule I controlled substance

Possession with intent to sell/deliver Schedule I controlled substance

Felony possession of Schedule I controlled substance

Possession of firearm by felon

Maintaining a dwelling for the storage of a controlled substance

Possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana

Felony possession of marijuana

Maintain a dwelling for storage of a controlled substance

Just months ago — in mid-June — the two men were found at a home in Rocky Mount after they were indicted. Jimmie Lee Thorne was indicted on one count of possession of a firearm by a felon, according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.

Gaming consoles seized during the raid. Photo from the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.

Elijah Thorne was indicted on the following:

conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl,

possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and

possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

“The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office is to rid drugs and their dealers from our communities through collaboration with Federal Law Enforcement Agencies and Federal prosecutors,” Sheriff Tyree Davis said in a news release when the pair were indicted.