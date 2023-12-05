ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A father and son drug felon duo who had a Mercedes-Benz S-class sedan and $8,000 in cash seized during a raid last year have now pleaded guilty on various charges, officials said.
A search warrant was executed Aug 5, 2022, at a house in the 1500 block of Carolina Rest Home Road just south of Roanoke Rapids, according to a news release from the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.
A “lengthy investigation” revealed drugs were being sold and stored at the home, a news release said. The suspects — convicted felons — also “possessed firearms” which is illegal, the news release said.
During the search, deputies said they found both men were in possession of cocaine, 220 fentanyl pills, MDMA (Ecstasy), marijuana, several guns and money related to the sale of narcotics.
Elijah Tyler Thorne, 25, and Jimmie Lee Thorne Jr., 66, both of Roanoke Rapids were arrested, deputies said.
Deputies said they seized a 2008 Mercedes Benz S550, a PlayStation 5, an Xbox gaming console, and about $8,000 in cash to pay taxes on “unauthorized substances” levied by the North Carolina Department of Revenue.
At the time of the bust, Elijah Thorne was on probation for a 2019 conviction for possession of Schedule I controlled substances and a 2020 conviction for common law robbery, according to records. He also has a 2021 conviction for misdemeanor assault by pointing a gun.
Records show Jimmie Thorne has a felony conviction from 1997 for possession of cocaine from Mecklenburg County. Reports also list convictions for assault on a female, resist, obstruct, delay and communicating threats, the news release said.
The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that the Thornes pleaded guilty last month to charges on which they were indicted. Their sentencing is planned for next month, Halifax County deputies said.
Following the raid last year, both men faced the following charges:
- Trafficking Schedule I controlled substance
- Possession with intent to sell/deliver Schedule I controlled substance
- Felony possession of Schedule I controlled substance
- Possession of firearm by felon
- Maintaining a dwelling for the storage of a controlled substance
- Possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana
- Felony possession of marijuana
- Maintain a dwelling for storage of a controlled substance
Just months ago — in mid-June — the two men were found at a home in Rocky Mount after they were indicted. Jimmie Lee Thorne was indicted on one count of possession of a firearm by a felon, according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.
Elijah Thorne was indicted on the following:
- conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl,
- possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and
- possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
“The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office is to rid drugs and their dealers from our communities through collaboration with Federal Law Enforcement Agencies and Federal prosecutors,” Sheriff Tyree Davis said in a news release when the pair were indicted.