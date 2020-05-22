Roads closed, damage reported in Moore County after tornado warning

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — Southern Pines officials said that some roads were closed after several trees and power lines fell during storms Friday afternoon.

Fire crews earlier responded to a report of live powerlines down on an occupied car along South Valley Road.

Anderson Creek area of Harnett County looking toward Fayetteville Friday evening. Photo by TD Pope.

South Valley Road was later closed because two power poles were snapped and at least one tree was down, according to fire officials.

South Ridge Street was also closed with power lines down on the street. Rob Roy Road was also among the streets with trees and power lines down.

Elsewhere, Moore County officials said that there were trees down from the storms.

No injuries were reported in Southern Pines. There were no reports of damage to homes.

In Harnett County, homes in Lillington and Sanford were hit by lightning, but there were no reports of injuries.

The tornado warning was canceled at 6:15 p.m., but a severe thunderstorm warning lasted until 7:30 p.m. for western Wayne County, Sampson County, Harnett County, Cumberland County, southern Lee County, and Johnston County.

Photo by Thomas Carpenter just before 6 p.m. as the storms were rolling into Southern Pines.

