Damage seen after tornado reported in Wayne County

VIDEO: Tornado hits Emerald Isle causing major damage
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Damage was seen in Wayne County after a reported tornado Thursday as Hurricane Dorian headed toward the North Carolina coast.

A tornado warning was issued for parts of Johnston and Wayne counties at 1:52 p.m.

Several trees were down in the Mar Mac community after a possible tornado hit, according to the National Weather Service.

A truck was also damaged when the trees fell, according to photos from CBS 17 reporter Holden Kurwicki.

The truck’s owner, Andy Sullivan, said he purposely parked his truck in the middle of his yard thinking it would be safe from falling trees.

But, that didn’t stop flying debris from breaking two windows on his truck.

His home also sustained some damage with a couple of boards torn off.

The incident happened on the southwest side of Mar Mac, just north of Highway 13 and south of Goldsboro.

