VASS, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials with a community in Moore County say that construction will begin in July to rebuild a dam that broke open during a hurricane nearly seven years ago.

People living in Vass had to evacuate areas below Lake Surf when 1,200-acre Woodlake dam failed as Hurricane Matthew hit in October 2016.

Just two years before the dam failed, the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality said the dam was classified as a “high hazard” by the North Carolina Dam Safety Program.

A high hazard classification is given if failure could potentially cause death, damage major roads, or cause more than $200,000 in economic damage.

Months after the dam failed, hundreds of people packed a meeting about the structure — and possible rebuilding while Surf Lake was barren as it still is. The private Woodlake residential community surrounds the lake.

Woodlake community residents were upset the lake was drained — they said they were tired of waiting and watching their property values plummet.

“We invested all of our money into a retirement home we were looking forward to enjoying the golf course and none of that is happening,” said Joyce Boisbert during the mid-February 2017 meeting.

About 750 homeowners came together to form the Restore Woodlake Committee.

In 2021, the volunteer groups’ efforts were taken over by Atlantic National Capital, according to the Woodlake community website.

Thursday, the Woodlake community website said Atlantic National Capital was “thrilled” they received a Certificate of Approval to modify the dam from the NCDEQ.

Construction by Goldsboro-based TA Loving will officially begin July 10 and is projected to take about 18 months, the Woodlake community said Thursday.

“While we still may face obstacles prior to and during construction, we are very excited and eager to enter this next phase, knowing that our dedication and perseverance have paid off,” Keith Allison, of Atlantic National Capital, told the Woodlake community website.

Allison was originally asked to join the Restore Woodlake Committee to help with their efforts.