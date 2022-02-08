Dashcam video shows aftermath of Tesla plowing into Nash County deputy’s cruiser

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Dashcam video released to CBS 17 show the moment a Nash County deputy’s cruise was hit by a Tesla on autopilot in 2020.

On Aug. 26, 2020, a Nash County deputy and a trooper with the Highway Patrol were on the side of Highway 64 near mile marker 440 while responding to a previous crash when the Tesla slammed into the deputy’s cruiser, the Highway Patrol said.

Dashcam video shows a deputy and trooper standing in front of the patrol vehicle when a deputy’s vehicle comes flying into view, knocking them down.

The Tesla continues to roll down the highway and stops in the middle of the road.

The Highway Patrol said the Tesla’s driver admitted he was watching a movie on his phone while the car was on auto-pilot when the collision occurred.

The driver was initially charged with move over law violation and location of television in vehicle.

Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone told CBS 17 the case was later dismissed.

