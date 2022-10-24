Shown is a now hiring banner posted on a store in Langhorne, Pa., Monday, March 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Disabled American Veterans and RecruitMilitary are hosting a virtual job fair for veterans, their spouses, and active-duty personnel.

Officials said this virtual job fair is happening Tuesday from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Currently, there are 22 exhibitors registered to be at the virtual job fair that range from police departments to logistic companies. You can find the full list of current exhibitors here.

If you plan on attending the virtual job fair, you will need to register HERE.

And if you are a veteran, or a family member of a veteran, and are looking for more resources, click here.