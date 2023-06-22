RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — There’s no doubt it’s been a gloomy week in the Triangle. Days of rain have left some areas with about three inches of rain and more rain is still expected.

All that rain doesn’t just have people grabbing their rain boots and umbrellas, but it’s also keeping some businesses in the area busy.

“If it’s saturated, we all know with the red clay soils they can be susceptible to tipping over,” said Andrew Wharton with Everett Tree Service in Raleigh. He said, “A weeks’ worth of rain like we’ve had… thank goodness we have had a lot of rain.”

Wharton has been an arborist for 30 years and said it’s not uncommon to see trees fall after days of rain. In the past week, Wharton said his crews have received several calls regarding inspections and fallen trees.

When it comes to trees, Wharton said, “They don’t like it too hot and dry, they don’t like it too cold, and they don’t like it too wet.”

In addition to the saturated soil, the arborist said several other factors could contribute to a tree becoming a greater risk and becoming more susceptible to tipping including wind, prior droughts and if a tree has had its roots cut. Wharton said you’ll also want to pay attention to the top of a tree and added, “The crown of a tree is like a sail on a boat. The broader the crown, the more saturated the soil. It doesn’t necessarily take a lot of wind.” He said a little trimming can help.

Crews from the tree removal business worked at several sites Thursday including one near NC State’s campus. Wharton said, “The crew worked until 8 o’clock last night getting trees off of houses, they started off their day getting trees off of houses. It’s part of a parcel of our summer showers we get every year.”

While tree damage can often leave a mess, Wharton also said it can often be prevented.

“Just like you wouldn’t think twice to have your roof inspected or your HVAC system inspected, you should have your trees inspected from time to time,” said Wharton.

While Wharton usually recommends his clients to schedule inspections as early as December to prepare ahead of the wet season, he said it’s never too late to call a local arborist.