Dead person and vehicle found in pond north of Enfield in Halifax County

ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — A person was found dead in a pond in Halifax County on Sunday morning.

The incident was discovered at a privately owned pond along Pinto Lane, which is off U.S. 301 about six miles north of Enfield.

A man who owns the home where the incident happened came outside around 8:30 a.m. and discovered a car in the pond along with a body.

The homeowner said several Halifax County Sheriff’s Office deputies were at the scene.

The car and body were later removed from the pond. There is no word on the identity of the person who died or how the incident happened.

CBS 17 has reached out to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office for information about the incident.

