Deadly crash closes road near Creedmoor in Granville County

CREEDMOOR, N.C. (WNCN) — A deadly crash has closed a road in Granville County on Christmas Eve, officials say.

The wreck was reported around 7:20 p.m. Friday along U.S. 15 near W.B. Clark Road, which is about a half-mile southwest of Creedmoor, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said at least one person was dead.

The road, which is also known as South Durham Avenue, should reopen by 10 p.m., according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

No details about the wreck were available from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.