BROADWAY, N.C. (WNCN) — A deadly structure fire broke out on Sunday morning in Harnett County, where five people were killed, sources say.

The structure fire is located on Camp Ground Lane in Broadway, N.C. The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office and Fire Marshal’s Office are still on the scene.

A CBS 17 crew at the scene said the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office blocked off the road at Camp Ground Lane.

So far, no information has been released on how the fire started.

This incident is still early in the investigation.

