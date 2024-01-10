RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A storm like the one central North Carolina saw this week can bring out scammers, and experts want to make sure you’re protecting yourself.

When storms roll through, the damage they leave behind is just beginning.

“What you’re going to want to do is try to get on your feet and get everything taken care of as soon as possible,” said Nick Hill, a senior digital marketing specialist for the Better Business Bureau of Eastern Carolinas, Inc.

He shared what you should and should not do when it comes to the cleanup.

Where do I start?

First, you’re going to want to take pictures and videos of the damage, and document it as soon as you can do so safely.

You’ll then want to get in touch with your insurance company and file a claim.

“Especially during times like this where a lot has happened and big storms have come through, these insurance companies might be inundated with lots of reports and lots of claims. You want to be on top of it and you want to get to them first,” Hill explained.

File photo of car crushed by tree during storm (Al Currie/CBS 17)

Roof of home crushed by tree (File photo)

Photo of van in flooding (File photo)

Broken tree limb (Chloe Rafferty/CBS 17)

He said all of this should be done before you sign any contracts or make major repairs.

“Sometimes you’ll be forced to act quickly, especially if you come face-to-face with a contractor at your door,” Hill said. “You just need to take a step back and make sure that you have all your ducks in order.”

What about minor repairs?

People putting a tarp on a roof to block out the rain (File photo)

If needed, you’ll need to make minor repairs to make sure the damage doesn’t get worse.

For example, if there’s a hole in your roof and more rain is on the way.

“If you’re out there, make sure you’re wearing clothing that is protecting you. Long sleeves, pants, and avoid any live wires if anything got exposed from this previous storm. Be very careful around that,” Hill said.

How to avoid scams

Hill is also warning homeowners to avoid scams.

He told CBS 17 that one of the major scams he sees with storms are from ‘fly by night’ contractors.

“These are often out-of-state, out-of-area contractors that come to areas that have been affected by a storm in search of business,” he explained. “Oftentimes they have shady business practices where they are flat-out scammers.”

Hill said scammers can pressure you to sign a contract without having you read anything.

“[They’ll] sometimes do repairs that you weren’t necessarily made aware of first and then charge all of these extras fees, or sometimes they’ll just promise you all these repairs in ways that can help you and then just take your money and not help you at all,” he said.

The BBB says it’s important to do research first before hiring anyone to do repairs on your home, and make sure they’re properly licensed.

“This could be getting references from friends and family, or even doing an internet search to find reputable companies in your area,” Hill said.

You can verify if a company is legitimate on the Better Business Bureau’s website.