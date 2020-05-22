Debris seen in NC lake after high water damages piers, floods areas

ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — After days of torrential rain this week, North Carolina lakes and rivers are seeing flooding from high water levels.

Photos from Hyco Lake near Roxboro showed water above docks, causing some damage. Many piers, boardwalks and decks of boathouses are underwater.

At least one Jet Ski was seen unmoored and floating in the lake about a half-mile east of the Osmond Bridge.

“If you take your boat out this weekend, go slow and remember that lots of stuff is submerged just under the surface,” Hyco Lake resident Peter Berry wrote on his Facebook page for Hyco Lake Magazine. “Hitting a log could take your boat out for the entire season.”

The normal level for Hyco Lake is 410.5 feet.

The water depth gauge at the dam near Roxboro for Hyco Lake was at 412.43 feet on Friday morning, according to data from the United States Geological Survey. That was the second-highest level in a year — the highest being in February at 412.51 feet.

Also, the depth gauge at Hyco Creek near Leasburg hit 35.22 feet on Thursday — the second-highest level in a year. The highest the gauge hit in the last year was 36.7 on Feb. 7.

The water is supposed to keep rising into the weekend.

More headlines from CBS17.com: