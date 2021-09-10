Defendant who tried to take bailiff’s gun dies after being shot by officer in Person County courtroom

ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – The defendant who was shot after he tried to take a bailiff’s gun in a Person County courtroom has died, the SBI confirmed Friday morning.

The shooting occurred just before noon on Thursday inside a courtroom at the Person County Courthouse in Roxboro.

The suspect, 35-year-old Christopher Thomas Vaughan, was on trial when he tried to grab a bailiff’s gun, according to the SBI.

A Roxboro police officer then shot Vaughan.

Vaughan was taken to Duke University Hospital where he later died, the SBI said.

Both officers involved were injured during the incident.

The Roxboro police officer suffered a broken hand and the bailiff had a gash on his head and scratches on his neck.

Both have since been released from the hospital.

The names of the officers have not been released at this time.

The SBI is investigating the shooting at the request of the Person County Sheriff’s Office, the Roxboro Police Department and the District Attorney’s Office.