DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department has issued a traffic advisory due to President Joe Biden’s visit Tuesday in the Triangle.

Police said drivers should expect traffic delays and road closures from noon to 4 p.m. between Raleigh-Durham International Airport and South Miami Boulevard.

Areas affected include Interstates 40 and 540, Page Road, South Miami Boulevard, and Chin Page Road. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and find alternate routes.