RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory for several Triangle counties Friday morning.

The advisory was issued at 6:13 a.m. and is expected to last until 10 a.m.

It includes the following counties:

Wake

Durham

Franklin

Nash

Wilson

Halifax

Edgecombe

Person

Granville

Vance

The advisory also includes the cities of Raleigh, Durham, Cary, Apex, Wake Forest, Knightdale, Roxboro, Oxford, Creedmoor, Henderson, Kittrell, Warrenton, Norlina, Roanoke Rapids, Enfield, Scotland Neck, Rougemont, Louisburg, Franklinton, Nashville, Spring Hope, Rocky Mount, Tarboro, Princeville and Wilson.

(CBS 17)

Under the advisory, the National Weather Service warns visibility will be one-quarter mile or less in dense fog.

They also warn drivers to be aware of hazardous driving conditions because of the low visibility.

They advise drivers to slow down, use their headlights and leave plenty of distance in front of them.