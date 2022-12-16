RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The National Weather Service issued a dense fog advisory Friday morning for several Triangle counties.

The advisory was issued at 4:55 a.m. and is in effect until 9 a.m.

The National Weather Service issued the advisory for the following Triangle counties:

Wake County

Durham County

Orange County

Chatham County

Moore County

Lee County

Harnett County

The advisory also included several other counties in central North Carolina and the Triad area.

(CBS 17)

Under the advisory, weather officials warned of hazardous conditions due to low visibility, with widespread visibilities of a quarter mile or less.

They said some areas may have visibilities of near zero.

Drivers are asked to slow down, use their headlights and leave plenty of distance between themselves and the car in front of them.