RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Two Hoke County men accused of shooting and robbing two other men have been taken into custody, authorities said.

The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that Shardel Tre Von Purdie, 25, and Antrone Terrell Murray, 30, both of Lumber Bridge, were being held at the county detention center on $500,000 secured bonds.

Both face charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a deadly weapon in connection with the May 12 incident in broad daylight near McLean Loop Road.

Deputies say they responded to a shots-fired call that afternoon at around 4 p.m. and spoke to someone who heard several gunshots but did not know anyone involved. After leaving the scene, deputies say they were told a man with gunshot wounds was taken to a hospital and then contacted victims of what they said was an armed robbery and shooting.

Deputies described two unidentified victims as Black men who are 47 and 49 years old.