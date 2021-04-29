Deputies: 2nd victim comes forward, Ex-Harnett County Christian school worker facing more charges

ERWIN, N.C. (WNCN) — A former private Christian school worker is facing more charges after she was accused of an inappropriate relationship with another student in Harnett County, officials said.

Tammy Moran, 45, of Coats, who worked at Cape Fear Christian Academy in Erwin, was charged back in March with three counts of sexual activity by a substitute parent, according to a news release from the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office.

On Thursday, the sheriff’s office announced Moran is facing one count of sexual activity with a student after a second victim came forward and claimed sexual abuse by Moran.

Moran was also charged with one count of embezzlement at Cape Fear Christian Academy, deputies said.

Moran was arrested on Monday. She received an unsecured bond and was released, according to officials.

The initial investigation into Moran began in March when “a minor victim’s family came forward reporting sexual contact with the victim” by an employee of the school, the sheriff’s office said.

Moran was fired by the school on March 19, according to a statement from the school.

The school said the charges against Moran were linked to “allegations of an off-campus inappropriate relationship with a student.”