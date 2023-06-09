LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — A Franklin County man is accused of stabbing another man near Youngsville.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said 54-year-old Steven Erich Wade was being held at the county jail Friday on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Deputies say they responded to an abandoned 911 call early Friday on White Cedar Lane off N.C. Route 96 near Youngsville.

They say they found a man was actively bleeding with what appeared to be a stab wound in his lower back. The man was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Deputies say they took Wade into custody at the scene and say no further charges are expected.