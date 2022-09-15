PRINCEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Edgecombe County deputies say they have arrested a man who they considered an “armed and dangerous” suspect in a homicide.

Devin Maurice Hyman (Mugshot from Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office)

Detectives say they arrested 34-year-old Devin Maurice Hyman, of Tarboro, Thursday after a search.

The arrest comes after deputies found a man dead in Princeville Saturday night at about 10:50 p.m.

Deputies say they found Kel’zavion Branch, of Tarboro, dead on Rainey St.

Officials say his exact cause of death is pending autopsy results and is not being released at this time.

Early Sunday morning, deputies identified Hyman as a suspect and reached out to ask the public for assistance in finding him.

They said they considered him to be armed and dangerous.

Hyman is charged with first-degree murder and was taken to the Edgecombe County Detention Center under no bond.