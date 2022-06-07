RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities say they caught a 60-year-old man trying to steal electronics from a Walmart by taking off their anti-theft devices.

The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said Gary Wayne Treitinger of Akron, Ohio, was arrested Tuesday and charged with larceny by removal of an anti-theft device.

He also was served with an order for arrest for a probation violation from Mecklenburg County.

He was held at the Hoke County Detention Center under a $5,300 secured bond.

Deputies said they responded to a call reporting someone who was removing electronic devices from the store, and took Treitinger into custody without incident.