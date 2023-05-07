NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Nash County Sheriff’s Office is starting to crack down on ATVs, four-wheelers and dirt bikes caught riding along US-64.

Since February, deputies said they have been receiving complaints about these types of vehicles riding beside and near US-64 from Franklin County into Nash County.

(Nash County Sheriff’s Office)

They said the route is common for riders to access State Property like Power Line trails and areas close to the bypass, where they have “no regard for the motoring public.”

The route also passes through people’s personal property and agricultural farms, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said ATVs and vehicles of the like have caused damage to these areas, which has cost people and the state of North Carolina “countless amounts of money and time.”

“Still with no regard to others, ATV riders continue to create havoc along US-64 and property therein,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post. “Starting this weekend and many more to come, the Nash County Sheriff’s Office will be taking a STRONG approach to these vandals and will be saturating the area for any violators.”

The sheriff’s office said several sources are being utilized to combat the issue.

Deputies said any ATV, four-wheeler or dirt bike riders in the areas they mentioned can expect to leave with a parting gift consisting of a court date, time, and money.

“Additional door prizes include the seizure and impoundment of ANY vehicle found to be in violation law,” the sheriff’s office warned.