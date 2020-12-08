Deputies find drugs after pulling over Moore County woman; 3 children also in vehicle, officials say

CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) – A woman was arrested Monday after she was pulled over and found to be in possession of drugs, the Moore County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies stopped Mary Katherine Vredenburg, 26, of Carthage, Monday along the 400 block of Heritage Farm Road after she was seen driving on the wrong side of the road, a news release said.

Mary Katherine Vredenburg.

Deputies then searched Vredenburg’s vehicle. They found 27 dosage units of Alprazolam and drug paraphernalia. There were also three children in the vehicle when it was stopped, according to Chief Deputy Richard Maness.

Vredenburg was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule IV controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place for a controlled substance, simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, three counts of misdemeanor child abuse, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while impaired.

She was also served outstanding warrants for possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule IV controlled substance, simple possession of a schedule III controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and larceny of property or goods.

Vredenburg was given a $16,000 secured bond. She is due in court on Dec. 17.