CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Three Eagle Springs residents have been arrested after Moore County sheriff’s deputies found an array of drugs while executing a search warrant Wednesday.

The search took place in the 100 block of Sawgrass Road in the Eagle Springs area. During the investigation, deputies found heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine, marijuana, THC wax, items of drug paraphernalia, items of marijuana paraphernalia, and $5,025 in cash. The search warrant was executed at the conclusion of a drug investigation, the sheriff’s office said.

Lewis Rondez Pratt, 32, and Katey Anne Lamonds, 24, are charged with:

Trafficking in opium or heroin by possession,

Possession with intent to sell and deliver heroin,

Possession of heroin,

Possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule II controlled substance,

Felony possession of schedule II controlled substance,

Trafficking in methamphetamine by possession,

Possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine,

Possession of methamphetamine,

Felony possession of schedule VI controlled substance,

Possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana,

Maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place for controlled substances,

Possession of marijuana up to ½ ounce,

Possession of drug paraphernalia, and

Possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

Their secured bonds were set at $140,000. Their court dates are set for June 1.

Paula Brady Roy, 57, is charged with:

Possession of methamphetamine,

Maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place for controlled substances, and

Possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

Her secured bond is set at $25,000. She has a court date of May 31.