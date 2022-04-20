RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities say a Raeford man faces six charges of taking indecent liberties with a child in connection with incidents that took place at his home over eight months.

The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that Jarid Lowell Abraham, 34, was arrested April 14 and being held at the county detention center on an $80,000 secured bond.

Deputies said they were called to his home on July 4 in reference to a sexual offense involving a girl, and an investigation found evidence of sexual assault.

The Hoke County Department of Social Services also was contacted.

The sheriff’s office says the offenses took place from November 2019 through June 2020.