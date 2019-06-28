Suspect in custody after man shot multiple times at Cameron home

Donte Berryman is wanted in the shooting, deputies say.

CAMERON, N.C. (WNCN) — Harnett County authorities say they have a suspect in custody after a man was shot multiple times in his home earlier this week.

Donte Berryman, 21, of Sanford was arrested Friday, the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office said.

The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. after someone reported hearing gunshots in the 300 block of Heritage Way, according to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office.

John Newby, 41, was found lying outside his home near his vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, the sheriff’s office said.

Newby was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Berryman is charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

CBS 17 will update this story.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now