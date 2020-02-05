Deputies investigating after 2 armed men rob Dollar General outside Roxboro

PERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) – Person County deputies said they’re investigating an armed robbery at a Dollar General outside of Roxboro.
Deputies on scene said two masked men with guns walked into the Dollar General on North Durham Road. They made off with cash.
No arrests have been made, deputies said.
No further information was available.
