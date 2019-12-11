Human bones found in Harnett County yard; death investigation underway

DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — Human bones were found after the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office received a call for a well-being check at a home near Dunn, the sheriff’s office told CBS 17.

Deputies responded to a call for a welfare check at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000-block of Monroe Lane.

The caller said the person who lives at that address hadn’t been seen “recently.”

Deputies found human bones in the yard of the residence.

Investigators were still at the scene at 7 a.m. Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office said there are no indications of foul play but an investigation is underway.

This story will be updated as it develops.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now