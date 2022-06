HOKE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double homicide that happened Wednesday night.

At about 8:51 p.m., Deputies were called to a shooting on the 1300 block of McGougan Road in Lumber Bridge.

EMS personnel pronounced 19-year-old Anthony Davis and 20-year-old Jarel Robinson dead at the scene.

Detective say the investigation is ongoing and there is a person of interest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Chavis at 910-875-5111.