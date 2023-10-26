LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies in Robeson County are investigating the shooting death of a high school student.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said at around 3:39 a.m. on Thursday deputies responded to the area of Stanton Road in Maxton for a shots fired call. The sheriff’s office said when deputies arrived, they found 17-year-old Conner S. Chavis, of Maxton dead.

In a statement, Public Schools of Robeson County said, “We ask the community to join us in prayer for the family of Conner Chavis, a Purnell Swett High School student, who passed away recently. We are deeply saddened for the Chavis family. Please also keep students and staff members in your prayers as they navigate this difficult time of loss.”

Extra counselors were at the school on Thursday to provide support.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide and Criminal Investigations Divisions are investigating the case. No suspect has been identified

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3170