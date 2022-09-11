HALIFAX, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies with the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office say they’re investigating a shooting.

Deputies say they were called to a shooting on Highway 125 near Crowells Crossroads late Saturday night or early Sunday morning. Deputies have not specified what time the shooting occurred.

They say deputies and detectives were both at the scene.

Details are limited at this time.

Deputies ask anyone with information to call the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office at 252-583-1991 or Crime Stoppers at 252-583-4444.

CBS 17 has reached out for more information. Check back for updates.