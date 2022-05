FAIRMONT, N.C. (WNCN)—Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead.

Deputies said they found Shawn T. Campbell dead after responding to reports of an individual being shot in the 9300 block of Highway 130 By-Pass.





Deputies said they are now looking for two people of interest in connection to Campbell’s death.

If you have any information, call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-3100.