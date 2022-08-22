CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Moore County Detention Center nurse was arrested Friday for stealing antibiotics and giving them to family members, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deanna Marie Thomas, 40, is a former nurse that worked for Southern Health Partners and was assigned to the Moore County Detention Center.

Deputies said they learned Thomas took antibiotics and other non-narcotic medications and gave them to a family member. Thomas’s nursing license did not allow her to dispense medication without a doctor’s order.

Thomas was arrested and charged with:

Two counts of larceny by employee

Two counts of practicing medicine without a license

Two counts of practicing pharmacy without a license

Two counts of felony conspiracy

Thomas received a $100,000 secured bond and has a court date on Sept. 15.