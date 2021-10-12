Jai Mark Puchetta-Everett (left) and Roger Dale Pearson Jr. in photos from the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Harnett County officials said they have made arrests or issued warrants in the past week in connection with two drug overdose deaths this year.

The first death happened on March 1 when David Cox of Angier died of an overdose, according to a news release from the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office.

Cox died from an overdose of heroin, deputies said.

Last week, Roger Dale Pearson Jr., 34, of Coats, was arrested in connection with the deadly overdose, according to a warrant and the news release.

When Pearson was arrested, deputies found about 25 grams of methamphetamine and approximately 28 grams of fentanyl, the news release said.

Another overdose death happened in Angier on Aug. 26, deputies said.

Arlen Lee Gibler was the victim and deputies found fentanyl in the home with him.

“Further investigation revealed that Arlen Gibler purchased illegal narcotics from Jai Mark Puchetta-Everett at Jai Puchetta-Everett’s home the day prior to his death,” the news release said.

On Monday, a warrant was issued for Puchetta-Everett, 19, of Angier, for death by distribution.

Deputies said that drugs he sold triggered the hospitalization of another person.

Puchetta-Everett was already in the Harnett County Jail after a search on Aug. 26 revealed drugs at his home, deputies said.

The news release said officials seized 60 dosage units of oxycodone, 4 grams of cocaine, 70 grams of methamphetamine, 16 grams of fentanyl and a Rossi .38 handgun.

Pearson is being held on a $361,000 secured bond. Puchetta-Everett is being held on a $345,000 secured bond.