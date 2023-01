CREEDMOOR, N.C. (WNCN) — Granville County authorities need your help in finding two women they say stole merchandise from a state liquor store.

The Granville County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday released surveillance images of the women they say stole things from the ABC Store on Lyon Station Road in Creedmoor on Dec. 21.

People with information about it can contact deputies at 919-691-3213 or the county’s Crime Stoppers at 919-693-3100.