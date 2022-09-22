SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – A felon led law enforcement on a high-speed chase across county lines after stealing $1,000 worth of tools on Wednesday.

Gerald McClarey (Lee County Sheriff’s Office).

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office and Sanford Police Department said Gerald Shaundell McClarey shoplifted from the Harbor Freight on North Carolina 87 and fled law enforcement at a traffic stop.

The traffic stop revealed McClarey also had multiple outstanding warrants.

Once officers eventually stopped McClarey in Harnett County, they arrested and charged him with felony flee to elude arrest, reckless driving to endanger, driving while license revoked, fictitious tags, speeding 105 in a 55, center lane violation, failure to maintain lane control, unsafe lane change, improper use of traffic lane and expired registration plate.

Additionally, Sanford police added on charges of felony larceny and felony of stolen goods.

Previously, he had warrants out for failure to appear on charges of possession of firearm by felon, felony possession of cocaine, felony larceny and being a habitual felon of Cumberland County.

He received a $102,000 secured bond.