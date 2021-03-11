Deputies, SBI investigating after man found shot to death in Dunn

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was found shot to death in Dunn, the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday evening.

Deputies responded to a reported shooting along Brookwind Lane in Dunn. When they arrived, they found Kevin Bentley, 34, who had been shot. He died at the scene, a news release said.

“The shooting was a result of a disturbance and is considered an isolated incidence,” the release said.

Sampson County deputies and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation are investigating the shooting.

No further information was released.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories