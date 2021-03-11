Deputies, SBI investigating after man found shot to death in Dunn

DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was found shot to death in Dunn, the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday evening.

Deputies responded to a reported shooting along Brookwind Lane in Dunn. When they arrived, they found Kevin Bentley, 34, who had been shot. He died at the scene, a news release said.

“The shooting was a result of a disturbance and is considered an isolated incidence,” the release said.

Sampson County deputies and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation are investigating the shooting.

No further information was released.