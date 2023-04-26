PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities in Chatham County are looking for a man who shot a person in a car.

The sheriff’s office says it is investigating a shooting that took place shortly after 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the intersection of Moore Mountain and Hamlets Chapel roads.

Deputies describe the shooter as a Black man in his late 20s or early 30s who is about 6 feet tall with a goatee.

They say he was wearing dark clothing and a black pullover hoodie when he stepped out of his newer model white Mazda SUV and fired shots into the car, striking one person.

Deputies did not provide any identifying characteristics for the victim, including gender. Office spokesman Randall Rigsbee said first responders took the victim for unspecified medical attention but did not have a condition report.

Deputies say anyone who has information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 919-542-2911.