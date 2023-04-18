NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man who was on the run after stabbing his coworker at Nash Produce on Tuesday has been caught, the Nash County Sheriff’s Office says.

The sheriff’s office said it was looking for a Hispanic male wearing a checkerboard-style shirt and jeans who was responsible for sending his coworker to a nearby hospital following a stabbing at the market located at 3500 Sandy Cross Road. He fled on foot.

The victim, who currently has no released description, has an unknown condition.

Law enforcement scoured the Sandy Cross area, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office just before 8 p.m.

Nash County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies said the North Carolina State Highway Patrol Aviation Unit assisted in finding the suspect, whose name has not yet been released.

No other information is available.