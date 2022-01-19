Deputies searching for man who ran from Hoke County traffic checkpoint last week

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – Hoke County deputies made a number of drug arrests following recent traffic stops. They’re also still searching for a man who jumped and ran from a checkpoint a week ago, a news release said.

Deputies ran the checkpoint on Mockingbird Hill Road on Jan. 12. They said they saw a 2012 Nissan Rogue turn around and try to avoid them. They stopped the car on Vass Road near Alex Barker Road, a news release said.

At that point, the passenger, Michael Lashawn Locklear, jumped and ran. Detectives chased him, but ended up losing sight of him, the release said.

Deputies are still looking for Locklear, they said Wednesday. Anyone who knows where he is should call 911.

After searching the vehicle, deputies found 7 grams of what they believe to be cocaine, 19 Percocet pills, “suspected heroin mixture,” drug paraphernalia, and a Glock 9mm with an extended magazine.

Leronza Campbell. (Courtesy of the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office)

The driver of the car, Leronza Akeem Campbell, was jailed on a $20,000 bond.

Then, on Tuesday, Vernon Lee Smith Jr. was arrested after a traffic stop conducted on Wyoming Drive in Raeford. Deputies found in his vehicle a Taurus 9mm handgun with an extended magazine and drug paraphernalia. He was jailed on an $80,000 bond, the sheriff’s office said.

Vernon Lee Smith Jr. (Courtesy of the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office)

Also on Tuesday, Kristina Roper was arrested after a stop along Mockingbird Hill Road. She was found with a Taurus 9mm gun. She was booked on a $2,000 bond.